Tony Romo Will Suit Up, Sit the Bench for the Dallas Mavericks

Tony Romo will be in uniform and on the bench for the Dallas Mavericks in team’s final home game Tuesday night, according to a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Check out this cheese:

With starting point guard Seth Curry ailing in recent days and officially out for the rest of the season because of a shoulder ailment, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said on multiple occasions over the past week that the club would be looking to add “a pass-first point guard” before playing out the season’s final five days. People within the organization, sources tell ESPN, say he has been referring to Romo.

This is part of what’s being called a “Maverick for a Day” tribute to the longtime Cowboys quarterback. CBS earlier this week announced Romo would be replacing Phil Simms alongside Jim Nantz in the network’s No. 1 NFL booth in the fall.

Romo hasn’t played competitive hoops since high school but I’d still be nervous if I were a CBS executive. Considering all the attention Tebow’s destined-to-fail baseball bid has received.