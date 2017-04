Thomas Hastings, a young Boston Red Sox fan living in Connecticut, has undergone several spinal surgeries and has muscular dystrophy. The Make-A- Wish Foundation teamed with Red Sox groundskeeper Dave Mellor and an army of volunteers to turn his dream of a Fenway Park in his own backyard a reality.

It’s very realistic, from the Green Monster to Pesky Pole to the Citgo sign. Heck, Ben Affleck and Jon Hamm could shoot a The Town sequel there and make it work.

Awesome project.

[MLB]