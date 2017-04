Jason Day was the last man in after the cut was made at The Masters, and because an odd number of players made the cut that meant he would be playing with Augusta National marker and legend Jeff Knox. It is very rare that we get to see Knox play the course, but during the Amen Corner coverage, Knox was shown several times.

Watch him make a nice par the par-3 12th hole.

Last year Knox played with Rory McIlroy. Does this guy have the best gig or what?