LaVar Ball Benches Son LaMelo During AAU Game

LaVar Ball benched his youngest son LaMelo during an AAU game on Saturday that his team, Big Ballers, wound up losing. LaMelo scored 38 points in his first game of Southern California Spring Tip Off, but something he did in the second game clearly upset his dad, and he wound up sitting.

Big Ballers’ game against Tres Hoops finished in a crazy comeback as LaMelo was benched for a key stretch late and his team lost. LaVar is the head coach of Big Ballers.

Check out the highlights:

LaMelo is a 15-year-old UCLA commit. There has been no public reaction from the family over what happened.