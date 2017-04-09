Meet Sergio Garcia's Fiancee, Angela Akins

Sergio Garcia won his first major at The Masters on Sunday following a dramatic final day of action. Garcia had a phenomenal tournament and did a fantastic job on Sunday as he battled Justin Rose down the stretch and topped him in a one-hole playoff. As the afternoon wound down, the viewing audience was introduced to Garcia’s fiancee, Angela Akins.

Angela is a reporter for the golf channel and the daughter of Marty Atkins, a former All-American football player at Texas. The 31-year-old Angela played golf at TCU before transferring to Texas to finish her collegiate career.

Some very exciting news for us! We are getting married this year! Thrilled to see what the future bring us! @TheAngelaAkins pic.twitter.com/l6gUIJkdA6 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 7, 2017

Golf in my favorite city with my favorite guy… 💚⛳️ @thesergiogarcia #Austin #DellMatchPlay A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Happy Valentine's Day! This is one of my favorite pictures with my Valentine! I hope everyone has an amazing day with the ones they love! ❤️ @thesergiogarcia #HappyValentinesDay #RyderCup A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

💙 Credit: @muhaphotos A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:00pm PST