Meet Sergio Garcia's Fiancee, Angela Akins

Sergio Garcia won his first major at The Masters on Sunday following a dramatic final day of action. Garcia had a phenomenal tournament and did a fantastic job on Sunday as he battled Justin Rose down the stretch and topped him in a one-hole playoff. As the afternoon wound down, the viewing audience was introduced to Garcia’s fiancee, Angela Akins.
Angela is a reporter for the golf channel and the daughter of Marty Atkins, a former All-American football player at Texas. The 31-year-old Angela played golf at TCU before transferring to Texas to finish her collegiate career.
Happy Birthday @murphkd! Thank you for being one of the very best friends a girl could ask for! You have the biggest heart and you love me unconditionally. I can't thank you enough for that. You mean the world to me and I love you so very much! Here's to many, many more amazing years! #happybirthday 👆🏻😎#besties #insidejoke
Comments