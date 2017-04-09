Meet Sergio Garcia's Fiancee, Angela Akins

Golf USA Today Sports

Sergio Garcia won his first major at The Masters on Sunday following a dramatic final day of action. Garcia had a phenomenal tournament and did a fantastic job on Sunday as he battled Justin Rose down the stretch and topped him in a one-hole playoff. As the afternoon wound down, the viewing audience was introduced to Garcia’s fiancee, Angela Akins.

Angela is a reporter for the golf channel and the daughter of Marty Atkins, a former All-American football player at Texas. The 31-year-old Angela played golf at TCU before transferring to Texas to finish her collegiate career.

