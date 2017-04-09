Russell Henley Hole Out Causes Officials To Cut a New Hole

Russell Henley, who won last week at the Shell Houston Open, holed out on the fly for an eagle on the par-4 fifth during the final round of The Masters.

Masters 2017: Russell Henley | 5th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/FrtKMUnA9z — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Henley’s ball caused a bit of destruction to the hole that required repair and took up quite a bit of time.

The grounds crew cut a new hole about a foot away and used that hole to fill in the original pin placement.

No word on whether they informed every pairing coming through of the new location.