Russell Westbrook 40-foot 3-Pointer at the Buzzer Caps 50-point Triple Double, Eliminates Nuggets

Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 42nd triple double of the season, and then finished in style: His 40-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer won the game for the Thunder, eliminating the Denver Nuggets from playoff contention.

You never want to boil an MVP race down to one moment in the final week, but 50 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, an amazing 4th quarter comeback – they were down 14 on the road – and the game-winner? To eliminate someone from playoff contention?

You know how knee-jerk the media tends to get. The push-back on that: Westbrook is great in the 4th quarter comebacks … against lottery-bound teams!

Here’s the game-winner from another angle: