VIDEO: Tim Tebow Homered Again

Tim Tebow hit his second home run of the season; this was a 3-run shot in the fifth inning. Tebow, who entered the game 2-10 on the season, previously homered in his first at-bat for the Mets’ Class A Columbia Fireflies. While he clearly still has a FAR way to go to reach the major leagues, I do think Tebow has already surpassed just about everyone’s expectations for what he’d accomplish in baseball.

