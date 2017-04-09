VIDEO: Tim Tebow Homered Again

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017

Tim Tebow hit his second home run of the season; this was a 3-run shot in the fifth inning. Tebow, who entered the game 2-10 on the season, previously homered in his first at-bat for the Mets’ Class A Columbia Fireflies. While he clearly still has a FAR way to go to reach the major leagues, I do think Tebow has already surpassed just about everyone’s expectations for what he’d accomplish in baseball.