WATCH: Matt Kucher Nails Hole-In-One On 16th At Masters

Matt Kuchar is having a nice little Sunday. The 38-year-old American is making a run up the leaderboard at The Masters and has nailed a few fantastic shots. None better than his blast off the tee on the 16th hole.

Kuchar stepped up and nailed a dramatic hole-in-one at the 16th to vault himself into serious contention at 5-under. Check it out:

Watch Matt Kuchar’s hole-in-one on No. 16 to move into a tie for third. #themasters pic.twitter.com/fyh44hVSuh — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 9, 2017

What a shot.

Kuchar then gave his ball to a lucky kid in the crowd.

Nice gesture, well done Matt.

Kuchar is currently three back of the leaders.