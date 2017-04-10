WATCH: Buster Posey Leaves Game After Taking 94 MPH Fastball To Helmet

Buster Posey had a scary moment on Monday during the San Francisco Giants home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the bottom of the first inning, Posey was hit in the head by a 94 mph fastball from Arizona starter Taijuan Walker.

Check it out:

Buster Posey hit in head with pitch, leaves field under his own power with trainer pic.twitter.com/CVgr6l7y8y — KNBR (@KNBR) April 10, 2017

Posey left under his own power but he was clearly dazed in the aftermath of getting nailed on the side of the helmet. He has had a concussion before, so he was obviously going to be removed from the game even if he was feeling OK. There is no word on how he’s doing, but we’ll keep you updated.