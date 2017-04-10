Jets RB Brandon Wilds Dating Christina Milian

Christina Milian is dating New York Jets running back Brandon Wilds. The 23-year old went undrafted last year, but had 10 carries for 27 yards for the Jets. Now he’s dating Christina Milian who was famous when he was a child. This is Wilds’ first celebrity relationship and the closest the Jets have come to acquiring a star in their prime in a while. The New York Post can’t seem to believe it.
