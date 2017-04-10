NFL USA Today Sports

Giants LB Posts Photo Smoking "Hand Rolled Cigar," Gets NFL Drug Test Notice

Giants LB Posts Photo Smoking "Hand Rolled Cigar," Gets NFL Drug Test Notice

NFL

Giants LB Posts Photo Smoking "Hand Rolled Cigar," Gets NFL Drug Test Notice

Jonathan Casillas, a linebacker for the Giants (who, as a sidenote, played at my alma mater Wisconsin, and, making me feel old, has been in the league since 2009), told a two-part story on Instagram:

Random lol, what a coincidence (see previous post) 🤷🏽‍♂️

A post shared by jade_52 (@jade_52) on

Hope he made them fly out to the Dominican Republic to administer!

[H/T BSO]

, , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home