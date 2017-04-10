Giants LB Posts Photo Smoking "Hand Rolled Cigar," Gets NFL Drug Test Notice
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 5 minutes ago
Jonathan Casillas, a linebacker for the Giants (who, as a sidenote, played at my alma mater Wisconsin, and, making me feel old, has been in the league since 2009), told a two-part story on Instagram:
Hope he made them fly out to the Dominican Republic to administer!
[H/T BSO]
Comments