Josh Gordon Spent the Day Taking Veiled Shots at the Browns on Social Media

Josh Gordon, in since-deleted entries on his Snapchat account, posted trash emojis over Browns gear:

Josh Gordon's Snapchat account appears to be saying he's done with the Browns. pic.twitter.com/WXC31AXois — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 10, 2017

Gordon applied for reinstatement from the NFL last month; due to multiple suspensions, he last played in 2014. While Browns executive Sashi Brown said recently that the team was “not in position” to turn down Gordon’s services, it appears as though the receiver has other plans.

On Twitter, Gordon was less direct, but still conveyed his message:

Seek a new beginning.. 🙏🏾🌊 — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 10, 2017

Last September, Browns coach Hue Jackson said emphatically that the team was moving on from Gordon. It sure seems like Gordon prefers that to be the case.