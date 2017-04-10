LeSean McCoy and Kiko Alonso Beefing on Instagram

El Blankito ojos claros #ozuna #futbolamericano #miamidolphins #yatusabes A post shared by Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

LeSean McCoy and Kiko Alonso were traded for each other in 2015, and apparently must still have bad blood with each other or something. On Sunday, Alonso posted this photo of him tackling McCoy, who lit the Dolphins linebacker up in the comments:

@aoliver714 Kiko posted a pick tackling Shady and Shady commented this on the pic and hell broke lose between fans lmao pic.twitter.com/qtBGPCcA7B — Kashius Clay (@NemmyKash) April 10, 2017

As the Miami Herald notes, this is just the latest development in a time-honored tradition of Bills and Dolphins players sniping at each other on social media. Previous installments include Aaron Williams upset with Jarvis Landry over a high hit that sent him to the hospital, and Andre Branch mocking Richie Incognito’s “killer instinct.”