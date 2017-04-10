Ric Flair Thrown Out Of Bar, Fat-Shames Bartender On Way Out

Ric Flair has been known to get a bit rowdy when he drinks, but he took things to another level this weekend. Flair was thrown out of The Deck at the Gas House in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on Sunday.

Flair reportedly got angry at the bartender when requesting a fresh glass. He was told to leave and allegedly called the male bartender a “fat ass” and told him to “lose some weight.”

The interaction was caught on tape and be warned, it features an NSFW word at the end:

Flair also tossed out the classic, “You don’t know who I am! I’ll have you out of a job!” line on his way out.