Dyllin Leyds is a South African rugby union player. In a game over the weekend he threw an incredible behind-the-back pass to a streaking teammate and I know that none of those words would be used to describe what happened by an actual rugby blog. Still, a play like this transcends a specific sport. And the insanity that set up the pass is just as crazy. This certainly looks like a fun sport to understand.

