Steelers-Loving Dad and Cowboys-Loving Son Arrested After Eagles Discussion Turns Violent

There’s ample proof that the NFL is king. The most obvious: how it’s become a year-round league with no real offseason. From combine coverage to mock drafts to training camp, there’s plenty of content to move the needle.

And then there’s stories like this to prove that the fiery passion NFL fans have never truly dulls, even in early April.

The duo got into a heated discussion about the football team with two other men inside Joe’s Tavern, located at 548 Williamstown Road in Winslow Township, on Thursday evening, according to police. The fight moved outside, where 56-year-old Christopher Hoffman and his son, 32-year-old Brittan Holland, beat up the two other men, police said.

Both men were charged with assault. One victim suffered severe facial fractures, the other a broken nose.

Then, there’s this line.

At the time of his arrest, Hoffman was wearing Pittsburgh Steelers slippers. Holland told officers he was a Dallas Cowboys fan.

My god. Imagine how out of control things would have gotten if one of the duo’s preferred team been involved.

