MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Noah Syndergaard Stole the Phillie Phanatic's Whip

VIDEO: Noah Syndergaard Stole the Phillie Phanatic's Whip

MLB

VIDEO: Noah Syndergaard Stole the Phillie Phanatic's Whip

Noah Syndergaard took a brief joy ride on the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV today. If we know anything about the Phanatic, this aggression will not stand (man), and retaliatory measures will be taken.

, , MLB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home