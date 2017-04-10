What is This Graph Lenny Dykstra Tweeted Supposed to Show?

The first pitch is upon us of what I believe will be a special season for the Mets and their fans. pic.twitter.com/hKC2mv2hBy — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) April 3, 2017

Lenny Dykstra, who looks like he could still go out there and play for the New York Mets, has been giving some solid analysis on Terry Collins’ team this season. Nails clearly knows the game, so there’s likely some validity to his argument that the Mets would fare better with Michael Conforto in the everyday lineup instead of Curtis Granderson.

But this graph doesn’t do much to sell anyone on the idea.

Is it the average WAR of a major league player as he ages? A good guess but Granderson is only 36. Is it something related to the stock market? Another good guess, even if it’s a little mean.

Look, Lenny, we’re not all stats guys like you so you have to dumb it down for us by labeling the axes next time.