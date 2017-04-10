Roundup: Woman Falls Off Bridge Taking Selfie; Video of Man Freaking Out After Card Declined at 7-Eleven & Should the NFL Open its Own Vegas Sportsbook?

Janaina Reis, a Brazilian model … this is a fantastic read on Pearl Jam … if I don’t reply to your emails immediately, here’s why … “Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge while taking selfie” … so Beyonce can start charging $1 million per social media post? … Oklahoma woman walking her dog is attacked and killed by two pit bulls … Iowa teacher fired for sex with a student has turned to porn to make money … “Meet the Billionaires Who Run Trump’s Government” … I had no idea lunch shaming was a thing, and boy is it messed up … “How Seattle police, local prosecutors address and investigate hate crimes” … welp, Russell Westbrook may have won the MVP Sunday … two killed after gunfire erupts at a Miami gym …

LaVar Ball is going to be an agent of chaos in the NBA; Norman Chad thinks the NFL should embrace gambling and start its own Sportsbook and the author of a new book about Stephen Curry reveals why LeBron, Westbrook and CP3 have disdain for Curry. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast]

Max Browne, the former USC QB, is getting ready to play for his 5th college football head coach. [Fox Sports]

I’ll side with Danny White over this columnist: Tony Romo belongs in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. [Star Telegram]

Former Braves outfielder Otis Nixon is missing. [WUSA9]

Remember Luke Jackson, the great Oregon small forward who briefly played in the NBA? He’s going to be a college basketball coach. [Register Guard]

Because we need to talk about the Face of Baseball a little bit more. [Baseball Prospectus]

Is Chicago the “1st City of Hockey?” [PJ Star]

Zion Williams is a high school basketball star, but he’s actually a bigger deal on social media. Is that a good thing? [Washington Post]

He tried to buy a candy bar with his credit card. It was rejected. Naturally, he did this …

There’s a fanny pack for men that will charge your phone and hold your beer.