Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was hit by an explosion en route to today’s match against Monaco, the team said. Defender Marc Barta was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital. Per Fox Sports 1, the match has been delayed.

There's been an explosion near Dortmund's team bus before tonight's Monaco match. Marc Bartra was injured and is on his way to hospital. pic.twitter.com/SVbGecN6yq — BigSport (@BigSportGB) April 11, 2017

UPDATE: The match has been postponed to tomorrow.