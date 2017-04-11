Roundup: LaVar Ball, Agent of Chaos; Alabama Governor Sex Scandal & Trailer for Thor: Ragnarok is Fun

Ana de Armas, an actress from War Dogs … Alabama has booted Governor Robert Bentley from office amid a sex scandal … “Dead Bat Found Inside Package of Salad in Florida” … meet the New York Times reporter who Donald Trump respects the most … this 60-Minutes segment on brain hacking will make you put down your phone for awhile … if scientists accidentally grew a dinosaur beak onto a chicken, imagine what else they’re doing that we don’t know about … is America about to go to war with North Korea? … dine-and-dash story ends with aspiring rapper getting pursued on jet skis … “Peretti Siblings Share a Sense of Humor, Not Just Genes” … Janet Jackson was married to a billionaire for five years, but now they’re getting a divorce … Ohio woman gives oral sex to a cab driver while her friend held a knife to his throat …

Lengthy but very powerful story on how longtime NBA player and coach Monty Williams is doing following the death of his wife last year. [SI.com]

LaVar Ball is going to be an agent of chaos in the NBA; Norman Chad thinks the NFL should embrace gambling and start its own Sportsbook and the author of a new book about Stephen Curry reveals why LeBron, Westbrook and CP3 have disdain for Curry. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast]

Of course LaVar Ball is starting his own sports agency … that’ll only rep his three sons. [LA Times]

I don’t really care what you think about Jim Nantz – I like him. [Washington Post]

Steve Fisher has retired as a basketball coach, but what will he be remembered more for: Coaching the Fab 5, or winning a title with Rumeal Robinson in 1989? [Union Tribune]

RIP longtime Texas Tech football coach Spike Dykes. [Lubbock Online]

A columnist went to all 16 Waffle Houses on Masters weekend. [NJ.com]

Do you have what it takes to become a pro golfer? [OC Register]

Saturday Night Live took a big shot at all those social justice warriors who do nothing, but sure do say a lot on Facebook, twitter, etc.

I can’t tell if this new Thor movie looks awesome or just really cool.