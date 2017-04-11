Browns Still Playing Jimmy Garoppolo Games with the Patriots, Pondering a QB at #1, Report Claims

We’re inside three weeks to go to the NFL Draft, and there’s no drama at the top. None. Myles Garrett seems like a lock to go 1st, and depending on whom you read/listen to, QBs are falling. We told you two weeks ago no QBs would go in the top 10 … and all signs point to it.

Not so fast, my friend! In swoops Adam Schefter to inject some drama (?) at the top:

Just had an NFL exec tell me, "Don't be surprised if Myles Garrett isn't the No. 1 pick." Exec convinced a QB is in discussion at No. 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2017

Cleveland has not made up its mind at No. 1, per source. Split opinions. Some like Myles Garrett, some like Mitchell Trubisky. We will see. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2017

[Pensive emoji]

1) Back in December, the Browns allegedly had an “astronomical” grade on Myles Garrett. What changed? If anything, his NFL Combine performance only enhanced it.

2) Is this Cleveland playing mind games with San Francisco? Maybe the 49ers like Mitchell Trubisky and Cleveland got wind of it. (I don’t see it.) Would you guys be willing to trade up a spot and give us more picks?

3) My guess – and it’s purely a guess – is whomever the “NFL exec” is, they’re pegging speculation to the Browns ongoing chess match with the Patriots over QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Hey, we love Garoppolo, but we also love Trubisky and could take him 1st. So stop asking for the 1st pick. Would Belichick capitulate and concede the12th pick and a mid-round selection for Garoppolo?

The Browns have been trying for months to land Garoppolo. But coach Hue Jackson said late last month the Browns would not trade the #1 pick for a QB. Meanwhile, the Patriots are holding firm that the 12th pick isn’t nearly enough. And Belichick usually gets what he wants.

I think we’d all agree that right now, Garoppolo is more NFL-ready than Trubisky, Deshaun Watson or DeShone Kizer. We know QBs are hard to find. The problem is, you can’t treat Garoppolo like he’s 100% the answer, as if he’s Andrew Luck or Marcus Mariota. Garoppolo has thrown 94 passes in three seasons – playing in the best system in the the NFL. It made Matt Cassel look good for a year.

It’s smokescreen season. I’l holding firm if I’m Cleveland: Garrett goes 1st, then Watson at 12. Sorry Belichick, you’ll just have to slap Garoppolo with the franchise tag after this season.