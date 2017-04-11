Golf USA Today Sports

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Smylie Kaufman, and Justin Thomas Enjoying #SB2K17

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Smylie Kaufman are back at it again in Bakers Bay for SB2K17 and they’re sharing it all on social media.

The only thing that has changed since the 2016 version is, well, nothing. Still a lot of golf tan lines and Dadbods.

Just remember the sunscreen guys.

#SB2K17 is on #BakersBay follow on @Snapchat 👉 RickieFowler15 JLThomas34 Smylie_Kaufman

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

