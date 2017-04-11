Junior Galette Ran From Police, Got Tased and Arrested Following Another Beach Fight

Junior Galette attended Black Beach Weekend in Biloxi, Mississippi over the weekend. On Friday night, Galette, the 29-year old Washington linebacker, was involved in a fight and a police officer saw him punch a man. The cop approached the situation, and Galette ran. The officer caught Galette, hit him with a Taser and arrested him for disorderly conduct and failure to comply. At that point, he became “very cooperative” according to TMZ.

Police did not charge Galette with assault because they didn’t think the victim would cooperate. Galette’s good luck in that regard seems never-ending. In 2013 Galette was captured hitting a woman with a belt during a beach melee, but was never charged.

In 2015 he was not charged in a domestic incident. Galette was suspended 2 games for that incident but hasn’t played since 2014 because of two consecutive season-ending Achilles injuries in 2015 and 2016. He signed another 1-year deal with Washington in January.