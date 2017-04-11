Kevin Durant Still Trying to Convince People He Doesn't Hurt the Warriors After 81st Game of Season

Kevin Durant has returned to the Golden State Warriors lineup, and he’s looking OK so far. On Monday night the Warriors lost to the Jazz and were held under 100 points for the first time in a month. Durant has had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in each of his first two games back.

He’s 0-for-9 from 3, but eventually, he’ll make one. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry returned from a night off and scored 28 points while hitting 6-of-8 3’s. After the game, Durant was asked about Steph’s performance.

Kevin Durant rattles off Steph Curry's great stat-line and then: "I guess I don't make him worse after all" pic.twitter.com/SSfBGxaOd4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 11, 2017

“I guess I don’t make him worse after all.”

Everyone shares a laugh.

“Looks like we can play together.”

Kevin Durant has heard the mean things you’ve been saying about him. Believe that. The laughter masks it, but he still seems so sensitive about media criticism.

The Warriors lost their first two without Durant and then suffered through a 3-game losing streak before ripping off 15-straight as of his return on Saturday. They won that game and then lost last night in the first game with both their super-duper-stars. The game meant nothing, but it’s fair to say this 66-win, 1-seed in the West experiment hasn’t been perfect.