Marshawn Lynch Conveniently and "Privately" Interested In Patriots Now

Marshawn Lynch actually wants to sign with the New England Patriots. I know, I can’t believe it took so long for the team from Boston to be a rumored destination for whatever big name free agent is currently being discussed. This time it’s Lynch, who retired and was thinking about joining his hometown Raiders. Of course his second choice is New England. And of course it’s a “long shot” and no one has said anything publicly

Lynch to Pats may be viewed as a long shot. But the sentiment exists. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 10, 2017

Besides meeting with the Raiders, is there any indication that the up-until-a-month-ago-happily-retired Lynch wants to play football again? I mean, he did watch a game on the Seahawks sideline last year. It seems to me that Marshawn Lynch just likes to be around people who aren’t Super Bowl week media.

Meanwhile, the Patriots coincidentally have a contract offer sitting out there for LeGarrette Blount. These two things couldn’t possibly be related, right? Especially considering the fact that Adrian Peterson didn’t appear to entice the Patriots. Maybe Lynch is the big name that probably won’t be playing football this fall who will scare Blount into signing.