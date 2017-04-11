NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller Reaches Multi-Year Deal to Remain at Bleacher Report

Matt Miller, whose work is focused on the NFL Draft, has reached a multi-year deal to remain at Bleacher Report, The Big Lead has learned. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the source requested anonymity.

Miller has been with Bleacher Report since 2010. He will continue to write mock drafts and film videos for the site’s draft coverage. As he announced on Twitter earlier this week, Miller will also launch a podcast soon that will encompass both the draft and general league matters. There is also a possibility he will contribute features to the BR Mag platform down the road.

As with fantasy football, there is a seemingly insatiable appetite for NFL Draft coverage in sports media among readers/listeners/viewers. This topic was explored in-depth by the MMQB’s Emily Kaplan last month. She noted: “This is not an industry secret: No matter the time of year, no matter the author, mock drafts draw a huge audience.”