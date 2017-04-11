BBC Announcer on Sergio Garcia's Fiancee, Angela Akins, at the Masters: "shortest skirt on campus"

In the video above, if you listen very carefully, you can make out BBC commentator Peter Alliss, 86, saying of Sergio Garcia’s fiancee Angela Akins, “She’s got the shortest skirt on campus.”

On Monday, the BBC confirmed to The Sun (picked up by the NY Post) that Alliss believed he was off-air when the comment was made. The network, while calling the remark “light-hearted,” acknowledged that Alliss knew it was “inappropriate.”

As the Telegraph noted in 2015, Alliss came under fire twice for sexist comments during that year’s Open at St. Andrews:

Alliss, 84, had already sent social media alight on Sunday night with his comment about young Irish amateur Paul Dunne being hugged by his mother as he came off the course with a share of the third-round lead. “Ah, that must be mum,” said Alliss. “Perhaps he likes older women. I don’t know but I hope I got the right one.” But the storm he had provoked had hardly had time to die down when he was at it again on Monday evening. This time his remarks were directed towards Kim Barclay, the wife of Zach Johnson, moments before the American sized up a putt to win a three-way play-off to land the Open title. As the camera focused on her, Alliss mused about how the couple would spend the prize money: “She is probably thinking – ‘if this goes in I get a new kitchen’,” commented Alliss.

Earlier this month, Alliss drew more criticism when he made this comment to Newsweek: “I think women are more delicate than men. I like holding chairs for women. I enjoy the company of women. I don’t want to be bullied by them. I don’t care for macho women, I don’t care for them very much. And yet they’re prevalent today, and very prevalent in some cases. And very forward.”

One would presume Alliss is running out of chances.

