RallyCat Invades Marlins Game, Gets Twitter Famous

A cat was on the field at Marlins Park on Tuesday night and the Internet went wild. Not only did the fun-loving feline seem to enjoy the Miami Marlins opening night festivities, he managed to scale the outfield wall and invade the hideous home run sculpture beyond.

Check this kitten out:

In fact, the park had to turn off the home run sculpture in order to prevent any harm coming to the little guy.

Update: We have suspended use of our home run sculpture for the time being & are monitoring #RallyCat, who appears to be safe at the moment. — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

Everyone seemed to be having fun with it, and he was bestowed with the name #RallyCat the Twitterverse:

Our #OpeningNight attendance: 36,519 humans + one cat. 🐱 — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

So… what should we name our #RallyCat? 🐱🤔 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017

No word on what happened to the wayward cat, but hopefully the Marlins adopt him and make him their team mascot. Whatever he’s doing is working so far, Miami is beating the Atlanta Braves 8-4 late in the game.