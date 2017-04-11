Richard Sherman Trade Price Is Dropping

Richard Sherman could actually be traded before the 2017 NFL Draft and the Seattle Seahawks appear to have just dropped their asking price.

Mike Garofolo is reporting the Seahawks are now asking for a first-round pick in 2017 and a conditional mid-round pick in 2018 to get a deal done. Previous reports claimed Seattle wanted a high pick and a “very good player” for Sherman. Garofolo is also reporting that no team has come close to matching that price for the 29-year-old cornerback.

The fact that Seattle is reducing its asking price for Sherman is telling. It means the team is actually willing to move him instead of being in “sure if we get blown away” mode. The Stanford product is due more than $22 million over the next two seasons and while he’s been to four straight Pro Bowls, he missed making an All-Pro team for the first time since 2012 last season.

Sherman is still a fantastic corner and has some solid years left, but the Seahawks are clearly willing to move on from him for the right deal. Plenty of observers remain skeptical that Sherman will be playing elsewhere in 2017, but this is a significant change in posture for Seattle. Will the price drop further as the draft gets closer?