VIDEO: Marshawn Lynch Smacks Gawker's Phone Out of His Hands, Spits in General Direction

Marshawn Lynch arrived at LAX on Monday. Two teens, 17 and 18, who according to TMZ were tipped off about his flight, approached him and asked for his autograph. Lynch did not oblige. Instead, he knocked one of their phones out of their hands, went back into the airport, then returned and spat in their general direction.

While it is relatively surprising that this sorta thing does not happen more often — can you imagine how much it must suck to have strangers film you on the regular whenever you’re out in public, and gawk at you like you’re a zoo animal? — Lynch should know that at LAX of all places this is standard operating procedure. It goes without saying there are better ways for him to have handled it.

Per TMZ, the smacked phone received a cracked screen in the incident and its owner is contemplating filing assault charges.