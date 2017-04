Texas football coach Tom Herman checks his players’ urine. That’s not a surprise. All teams do that.

What’s unusual is that when Herman does it, he’s not looking for drugs (though the school tests for those too). He’s looking for water, and goldangit it had better be in there or else he’ll straight up roast your urine right in front of the whole team.

Texas football coach Tom Herman said they consistently check the urine of players. Calls out players who are dehydrated in front of the team — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 12, 2017

Clear eyes. Full bladders. Can’t lose.