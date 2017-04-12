Aaron Rodgers Dumped Olivia Munn Because She Was "Controlling," Magazine Claims

Aaron Roders and Olivia Munn broke up recently because she was “controlling,” according to a new report from Us Weekly.

The magazine’s report – which isn’t online, but was aggregated by the New York Post – claims:

“The big issue is that Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling,” a source told the magazine. The family’s dirty laundry became a prominent story line on last summer’s “The Bachelorette” as the quarterback’s younger brother, Jordan, competed and won the affection of leading lady, now fiancée, JoJo Fletcher.

Munn, who is 36, has been dating Rodgers for nearly three years, and as recently as January, she penned a “Thank You” letter to Packers fans. Neither has spoken publicly since the break up.