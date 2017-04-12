Doorman at Japanese Restaurant is Only Defender Capable of Containing Anthony Davis

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans were turned away from a Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood because Anthony Davis was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt, according to a report from Page Six.

A witness said, “Davis was pleading with the doorman, saying, ‘Me and my teammates just want to get something to eat.’ He said he couldn’t take off the hoodie because he was wearing a sleeveless T-shirt underneath. Davis even offered to spend a fortune to rent the private room, but the doorman said, ‘No you can’t come in wearing a hoodie.’ So Davis got back in his SUV and left, and only then did the restaurant manager come running out, freaking out at the doorman.”

Neither the restaurant or team commented on the incident but it’s safe to say it went something like this. Or maybe like this. While one can question the business acumen of a doorman choosing strict dress code enforcement over the eatery’s bottomline, his commitment to his job is impressive. Rules are rules.

Those trying to stop Davis from going where he’s trying to go usually struggle mightily. Then again, the Pelicans star does have a sore knee.

Maybe I’m overthinking it but it certainly seems like having one of the NBA’s best players at your restaurant and spending big bucks would be a net positive. But hey, it’s a slippery slope. If you let Davis in with a hoodie, what’s next, girls in leggings? Pastel fedoras? Jorts?