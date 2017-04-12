Ben Simmons Learns There is No Greater Joy in Life Than Brutally Rejecting a Child's Shot

Ben Simmons is only 20 years ago and figures to have a bright future if he can remain healthy. He is on the low end of the totem pole when it comes to seniority in the NBA. As such, he needs to take advantage of situations where he is the grizzled veteran.

And he did before the Sixers’ season finale tonight against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This kid was apparently running his mouth about free throws like he was some distant Barry cousin so Simmons let him know what’s up.

Classic. Brings back fond memories of Stuart Scott.

No one wants to admit it but there is nothing better in life than sending a small child’s weak shot into orbit with an emphatic swat. It makes one feel like a BIG MAN capable of anything. When adult-sized hand meets the tiny ball, it’s as if all the professional and personal stress evaporates.

So I’ll admit it. As soon as my son was able to hold a tiny Fisher-Price basketball, he was handed one and told to try his luck with a layup. As soon as that ball got near the rim you can bet it was sent into the wall at alarming speed and “Get out of my house!” was bellowed.

Now do I feel bad that, at 2 years-old, he might not have confidence in his inside game? Not really. He’s learning valuable lessons about going up strong and finishing with two hands while I’m proving I’m stronger than a toddler.

Total win-win situation. Hope Ben Simmons realized that tonight. He loved it. The kid loved it.

Doesn’t get any better.