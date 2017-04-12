Charlie Murphy's Prince and Rick James Stories Will Last Another Lifetime

Charlie Murphy sadly died today at the age of 57, after a battle with leukemia. Murphy had a long career as a stand-up comic, but the first thing that will pop into the minds of many today is his True Hollywood Story sketches from Chapelle Show, which chronicled his interactions with Rick James and Prince.

These things are inherently subjective, but it’s not difficult to argue that these have been the best televised comedy sketches of the 21st Century. If not at the pinnacle, they should be on everybody’s shortlist. While the most memorable lines — I’m Rick James bitch; F— yo couch; Game, blouses — came from Chappelle, Murphy’s matter-of-fact delivery put them up on a tee.

WARNING: Language is NSFW