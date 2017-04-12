Golf USA Today Sports

Gary Player Unhappy He wasn't Asked to Go on #SB2K17

Gary Player, now 81-years-old and still in spectacular shape, appears to be quite sad that he wasn’t invited to join Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman on SB2K17.

