It's Going to Be Awkward Every Time J.T. Riddle Tells the Story of His First Major League Hit

Miami Marlins shortstop J.T. Riddle recorded his first Major League hit Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves. And while this is an amazing accomplishment in the grand scheme of things, he probably would have preferred a more conventional knock than his check-swing, excuse-me single. Your browser does not support iframes.

People are always asking baseball players about their first hit. Now every time he answers he’ll have to choose between telling the truth or stretching it. If he’s not pushing some revisionist history about this being an intentionally great bunt in 10 years, I’ll be sorely disappointed.

Certain things were easier back before video. A guy like Riddle could just point to the box score and insist his single was a screaming line-drive. Instead he’s got mediocre bloggers cracking wise at his expense. No one dreams of that growing up.