James Franklin Interrupts Lecture So Football Players Can Move to the Front of Class

James Franklin sat in on a lecture in Penn State’s fairly popular Sociology 119 class last week. The name of the day’s lecture was “Conflict, Sectarianism, and Sports.” Before the lecture got going, Franklin called out some of his players who were sitting in the back of the large lecture hall and asked them to occupy three empty seats in the front row.

When Coach Franklin high key crashes your class and makes the football players sit in the front. #soc119 pic.twitter.com/IN1R2ve5D7 — Katerina Pro (@_KatPro_) April 4, 2017