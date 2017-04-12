2017 Jets Mock Draft: Defense Early, But What About Christian McCaffrey?

I did this in 2015 with the Jets, and 2014 as well. Maybe they should have listened to me, and they wouldn’t be rebuilding from a 5-11 disaster. Then again, maybe this was their plan – to bottom out in 2017 and get the #1 pick and finally get a QB!

1st round, 6th overall: Jamal Adams, Safety, LSU. Needs everywhere on the roster, and ideally they’d trade this pick. If the rebuilding Jets can’t deal the pick, the move here is to fortify a terrible secondary. There isn’t a CB I could take here. Marshon Lattimore’s injury history gives me pause. Outside-the-Box pick: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford. Would instantly become the most popular player on a faceless franchise.

2nd round, 39th overall: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado. When you face Tom Brady twice a year, and your defense was just 23rd in yards-per-attempt allowed, and 30th in QB Rating allowed, you do something. Please don’t call him the next Revis. We’d settle for him being the next Aaron Glenn. I’d have loved Cordrea Tankersley of Clemson here, but he’s likely to be gone. Outside-the-Box pick: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma. Don’t think he’ll last this long, but he’s a 1st round talent who could do it all. Obviously if you got McCaffrey, you wouldn’t also take Mixon, but matt forte is 31 and Bilal Powell isn’t a #1 RB, so …

3rd round, 70th overall: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington. Four-time All-American WR at Eastern Washington. Perfect slot WR for the Jets, who already have seven WRs, but Kupp is new blood for an underachieving unit. The Jets have drafted five WRs in the last three drafts. Eric Decker, while a nice red zone target, probably isn’t going to be in NY beyond this season.

3rd round, 107th overall: Kendell Beckwith, ILB, LSU. New York’s longtime MLB, David Harris, is in the final year of his deal, and there’s a major need here. They’re a mess at the position: OLB Lorenzo Mauldin had a nice rookie year, but was a non-factor last year; OLB Jordan Jenkins showed flashes last year as a rookie. They’re 24 and 22, respectively. Darron Lee, their 2016 1st round draft pick, could team with Beckwith and the other two to form a nice young quartet.

5th round, 150th overall: Justin Senior, OT, Mississippi State. Ben Ijalana (RT) and Kelvin Beachum (LT) are the starters, but neither is likely a long term solution. Senior was a 3-year starter, and he’s smart.

6th round, 191st overall: Kyle Fuller, C, Baylor. The Jets released their anchor, Nick Mangold, and former guard Wesley Johnson will take over at center. He started eight games there last year. Fuller was a 3+ year starter for the Bears.

7th round, 224th overall Mo Allie Cox, basketball. As a college hoops nerd, I’ve long been a fan of the bouncer that is Mr. Cox. A total enforcer for the VCU Rams. He’s probably not going to be Antonio Gates – didn’t play college football, became a star – but Cox’s work ethic, frame and hands should get him drafted by someone.