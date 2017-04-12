Roundup: Two Shark Attacks in Cocoa Beach, Pregnant Teacher Arrested for Sex with Student & Season 2 of Big Little Lies?

Alyssa Arce, a model … two shark attacks in Cocoa Beach, Florida … “Wild deer should be killed en masse to help woodland birds survive, ecologist says” … Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are parents of a baby girl … sad story of a man who went to his wife’s workplace and shot and killed her … a 27-year old pregnant middle school teacher in Texas was busted having sex with a 15-year old … the doctor pulled off the United flight this week has a troubled past … there might be a Season 2 of Big Little Lies … “The Utter Uselessness of Job Interviews” … Hollywood business manager says he was a gambling addict, and he’s sorry for stealing millions from his clients …

Zach Collins is leaving Gonzaga and hiring an agent, so the Zags will not open next season #1. [Spokesman Review]

Why does Kevin Durant wear the #35? [NYT]

This is a very long story on Sam Presti and the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. [SI.com]

LaVar Ball is going to be an agent of chaos in the NBA; Norman Chad thinks the NFL should embrace gambling and start its own Sportsbook and the author of a new book about Stephen Curry reveals why LeBron, Westbrook and CP3 have disdain for Curry. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast]

The New York Times Public Editor vs its Sports section. [Deadspin]

Anyone remember Chuck Smith? Probably not. He’s known as the “sack whisperer.” [CBS Sports]

I 100% agree: The UNC academic scandal is far worse than the Louisville “strippers” basketball scandal. [Courier Journal]

Behind the scenes with CBS Sports at the Final 4. [Sports Business Daily]

Did you know Carmelo Anthony has a soccer team … in Puerto Rico? [Times]

This glass bottom pool in Houston is very cool.

This leopard probably wishes he hadn’t attacked this porcupine.

This dashcam video gets a little crazy. The cops are all OK.