Matt Ryan Tortured Himself by Watching the Super Bowl Tape Over and Over

The Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in Super LI. Perhaps you’ve heard about this. It was a big deal at the time, both on the internet and around tangible workplace water coolers.

There is no handbook laying out the step-by-step process of coping after letting a 25-point advantage evaporate in the biggest sporting event on the planet. Some Falcons fans are employing denial, some are bargaining, and some are pretending the whole thing never happened.

Quarterback Matt Ryan, however, is taking a different approach, apparently torturing himself by watching the film over and over and over again.

“No, I watched it,” Ryan said Monday at his celebrity-amateur golf tournament at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth. “I watched it a day after. I watched it two days after and I watched it three days after. For me, it was one of those things where you kind of want to be able to deal with it appropriately. “Maybe, that’s different for everybody. Some people bury it away. Some people (do) whatever. … For me it was ‘all right, let’s watch. Does it feel the same way it felt as we were going through it?’” Ryan said that he felt “numb” after the game.