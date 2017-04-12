Mike Mayock Dropped DeShone Kizer From No. 1 Quarterback to No. 4

Mike Mayock released version 3.0 of his NFL Draft position rankings. After beating the drum for DeShone Kizer as the top quarterback in the draft in the first two versions, Mayock dropped DeShone Kizer from No. 1 to No. 4, behind DeShaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky, and air raid quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It’s not clear what caused such a dramatic swing for Mayock. Kizer last played actual football in November. Mayock’s second version came out after the NFL Scouting Combine. Notre Dame’s pro day happened in the interim. Though Kizer earned strong reviews for his performance there.

Mayock obviously has been speaking to NFL teams. It’s likely he also has connections at Notre Dame. He was NBC’s color analyst for Irish games before Doug Flutie took over.

Brian Kelly did come out and say Kizer was not ready to start in the NFL, though he also pointed out Kizer had the highest ceiling in the draft. Though, Kelly did not give Kizer glowing reviews during the season.

It’s possible a slightly diminished grade caused him to plummet three spots. No one is raving about any of the top quarterbacks. They seem to be bunched around the top level.

We’re well into the Draft silly season. No one has played football for three months or longer. The discussions, the rumors, and the second-guessing are rampant and probably counterproductive.