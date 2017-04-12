North Carolina Lawmakers Want To Force UNC, N.C. State To Withdraw If ACC Bans Them Again

North Carolina passed an objectionable HB2 bathroom law, which removed anti-discrimination protection from the LGBT community. The law faced many reprisals from sports leagues, entertainers, and other entities. Both the NCAA and ACC relocated events from the state. Both college athletics bodies lifted their bans after a compromise measure repealed the law.

Some lawmakers in North Carolina, which by one measure can no longer be classified as a democracy, learned the obvious lesson from this. In a move that can now be termed “very North Carolina,” they are moving to prevent the ACC from ever banning the state again.

A new bill would withdraw UNC and N.C. State from the ACC in the event of another statewide ban.

Obviously, we’re a long way from that bill passing (or receiving any significant support), being approved by a Democratic governor, and withstanding any sort of legal challenge.