Golf USA Today Sports

RBC Heritage Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Luke Donald Finally Win at Hilton Head?

RBC Heritage Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Luke Donald Finally Win at Hilton Head?

Golf

RBC Heritage Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Luke Donald Finally Win at Hilton Head?

The Masters is behind us so it’s on to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the RBC Heritage.

The field doesn’t look too impressive this week considering no one inside the top 15 in the world rankings is playing, but that doesn’t mean it’s worth skipping. Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman, Luke Donald, Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner and defending champ Branden Grace are all in the field.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

 Odds via BigOnSports.com
Matt Kuchar +1400
Brandt Snedeker +2025
Branden Grace +2050
Russell Henley +2250
Kevin Kisner +2250
Martin Kaymer +2500
Luke Donald +2550
Charley Hoffman +2650
Tyrrell Hatton +2850
Bill Haas +3000

TV Schedule (EDT)

Thursday 3:00 – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 3:00 – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 – 6:00 PM CBS
Sunday 1:00 – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 – 6:00 PM CBS

 

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players
7:10 AM 1 Freddie Jacobson Chad Collins Matthew Fitzpatrick
10 Jason Bohn Steve Marino Rafa Cabrera-Bello
7:20 AM 1 Luke List Anirban Lahiri Wesley Bryan
7:40 AM 1 Bill Haas Robert Streb Charles Howell III
7:50 AM 1 D.A. Points Shane Lowry Kevin Na
8:00 AM 10 10 Russell Henley Martin Kaymer Matt Kuchar
8:10 AM 1 Charley Hoffman Danny Willett Jim Herman
10 Graeme McDowell Ernie Els Luke Donald
8:20 AM 10 Brian Stuard Kevin Kisner Danny Lee
12:10 PM 1 Marin Laird Ian Poulter John Peterson
12:20 PM 10 Will McGirt Peter Malnati Tyrrell Hatton
12:30 PM 10 Pat Perez Jason Dufner Webb Simpson
12:40 PM 1 Brandt Snedeker Davis Love III Jim Furyk
10 David Lingmerth Chris Kirk Keegan Bradley
12:50 PM 1 Marc Leishman Adam Hadwin Branden Grace
10 Russell Knox Aaron Baddeley Vijay Singh
1:30 PM 10 Bryson DeChambeau Trey Mullinax Brooks Blackburn

My Pick

Luke Donald always seems to play well at Hilton Head – six top-3 finishes without a victory, but he hasn’t won on Tour since 2012. Maybe it’s time.

, Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home