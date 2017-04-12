RBC Heritage Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Luke Donald Finally Win at Hilton Head?

The Masters is behind us so it’s on to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the RBC Heritage.
The field doesn’t look too impressive this week considering no one inside the top 15 in the world rankings is playing, but that doesn’t mean it’s worth skipping. Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman, Luke Donald, Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner and defending champ Branden Grace are all in the field.
Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Matt Kuchar
|+1400
|Brandt Snedeker
|+2025
|Branden Grace
|+2050
|Russell Henley
|+2250
|Kevin Kisner
|+2250
|Martin Kaymer
|+2500
|Luke Donald
|+2550
|Charley Hoffman
|+2650
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2850
|Bill Haas
|+3000
TV Schedule (EDT)
|Thursday
|3:00 – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Players
|7:10 AM
|1
|Freddie Jacobson
|Chad Collins
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|10
|Jason Bohn
|Steve Marino
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|7:20 AM
|1
|Luke List
|Anirban Lahiri
|Wesley Bryan
|7:40 AM
|1
|Bill Haas
|Robert Streb
|Charles Howell III
|7:50 AM
|1
|D.A. Points
|Shane Lowry
|Kevin Na
|8:00 AM 10
|10
|Russell Henley
|Martin Kaymer
|Matt Kuchar
|8:10 AM
|1
|Charley Hoffman
|Danny Willett
|Jim Herman
|10
|Graeme McDowell
|Ernie Els
|Luke Donald
|8:20 AM
|10
|Brian Stuard
|Kevin Kisner
|Danny Lee
|12:10 PM
|1
|Marin Laird
|Ian Poulter
|John Peterson
|12:20 PM
|10
|Will McGirt
|Peter Malnati
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:30 PM
|10
|Pat Perez
|Jason Dufner
|Webb Simpson
|12:40 PM
|1
|Brandt Snedeker
|Davis Love III
|Jim Furyk
|10
|David Lingmerth
|Chris Kirk
|Keegan Bradley
|12:50 PM
|1
|Marc Leishman
|Adam Hadwin
|Branden Grace
|10
|Russell Knox
|Aaron Baddeley
|Vijay Singh
|1:30 PM
|10
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Trey Mullinax
|Brooks Blackburn
My Pick
Luke Donald always seems to play well at Hilton Head – six top-3 finishes without a victory, but he hasn’t won on Tour since 2012. Maybe it’s time.
Comments