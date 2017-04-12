RBC Heritage Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Luke Donald Finally Win at Hilton Head?

The Masters is behind us so it’s on to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the RBC Heritage.

The field doesn’t look too impressive this week considering no one inside the top 15 in the world rankings is playing, but that doesn’t mean it’s worth skipping. Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman, Luke Donald, Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner and defending champ Branden Grace are all in the field.

Odds via BigOnSports.com Matt Kuchar +1400 Brandt Snedeker +2025 Branden Grace +2050 Russell Henley +2250 Kevin Kisner +2250 Martin Kaymer +2500 Luke Donald +2550 Charley Hoffman +2650 Tyrrell Hatton +2850 Bill Haas +3000

TV Schedule (EDT)

Thursday 3:00 – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players 7:10 AM 1 Freddie Jacobson Chad Collins Matthew Fitzpatrick 10 Jason Bohn Steve Marino Rafa Cabrera-Bello 7:20 AM 1 Luke List Anirban Lahiri Wesley Bryan 7:40 AM 1 Bill Haas Robert Streb Charles Howell III 7:50 AM 1 D.A. Points Shane Lowry Kevin Na 8:00 AM 10 10 Russell Henley Martin Kaymer Matt Kuchar 8:10 AM 1 Charley Hoffman Danny Willett Jim Herman 10 Graeme McDowell Ernie Els Luke Donald 8:20 AM 10 Brian Stuard Kevin Kisner Danny Lee 12:10 PM 1 Marin Laird Ian Poulter John Peterson 12:20 PM 10 Will McGirt Peter Malnati Tyrrell Hatton 12:30 PM 10 Pat Perez Jason Dufner Webb Simpson 12:40 PM 1 Brandt Snedeker Davis Love III Jim Furyk 10 David Lingmerth Chris Kirk Keegan Bradley 12:50 PM 1 Marc Leishman Adam Hadwin Branden Grace 10 Russell Knox Aaron Baddeley Vijay Singh 1:30 PM 10 Bryson DeChambeau Trey Mullinax Brooks Blackburn

My Pick

Luke Donald always seems to play well at Hilton Head – six top-3 finishes without a victory, but he hasn’t won on Tour since 2012. Maybe it’s time.