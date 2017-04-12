Shinsuke Nakamura Is So Much Fun

Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on Smackdown last week, accompanied by a live violinist playing his theme. As I noted in a story about how WWE is stocked with talent and story possibilities, he didn’t even need to do anything other than make his entrance. His mannerisms were perfectly timed in a manner such that he was essentially conducting the live and television audience.

Last night, he interrupted a Dolph Ziggler promo that was just begging to be interrupted. Nakamura’s music hit, and he made his methodical march to the ring. Even as there was zero doubt in anyone’s mind that it was a matter of when and not if that Ziggler was about to get a dose of comeuppance for his grating arrogance, Nakamura made the inevitability dramatic and entertaining:

Again, as I noted last week, Nakamura has the potential, with his charisma and in-ring ability, to be a modern-day Shawn Michaels in WWE. When he is on television, you look up from your phone/tablet/laptop and fixate your eyes on him. I haven’t seen him live yet but that’s happening next month and I’m already giddy.