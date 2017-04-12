Tacoma Rainiers Manager Pat Listach is on Fire

Pat Listach was the American League Rookie of the Year with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1992. These days he’s the manager of the Seattle Mariners AAA affiliate Tacoma Rainiers. Below is an incredible picture of Listach on opening night. While it looks like he’s literally on fire, The News Tribune does not mention this in their game recap so this must be some sort of optical illusion. A super badass optical illusion.

