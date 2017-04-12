Tacoma Rainiers Manager Pat Listach is on Fire

Pat Listach was the American League Rookie of the Year with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1992. These days he’s the manager of the Seattle Mariners AAA affiliate Tacoma Rainiers. Below is an incredible picture of Listach on opening night. While it looks like he’s literally on fire, The News Tribune does not mention this in their game recap so this must be some sort of optical illusion. A super badass optical illusion.
Latest Leads
17m
Mike Mayock Dropped DeShone Kizer From No. 1 Quarterback to No. 4
What happened since the second version came out?
1hr
Shinsuke Nakamura Is So Much Fun
He is primed for a great run in WWE.
1hr
Matt Ryan Tortured Himself by Watching the Super Bowl Tape Over and Over
Coping with the pain.
2hr
Dallas Mavericks Make Local Man's Dream Come True
He recently lost his job because of health issues.
3hr
Roundup: Two Shark Attacks in Cocoa Beach, Pregnant Teacher Arrested for Sex with Student & Season 2 of Big Little Lies?
Alyssa Arce, a model … two shark attacks in Cocoa Beach, Florida … “Wild deer should be killed en masse to (…)
12hr
You've Heard of Fat-Shaming, Let Tom Herman Introduce You to Pee-Shaming
Texas football coach Tom Herman checks his players’ urine. That’s not a surprise. All teams do that. What’s unusual (…)
13hr
#RallyCat Invades Marlins Game, Gets Twitter Famous
All hail Rally Cat!
13hr
Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Smylie Kaufman, and Justin Thomas Enjoying #SB2K17
Just four guys having fun.
Comments