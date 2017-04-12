Tom Coughlin Revolutionizing Football By Making Jaguars Players Jog

Tom Coughlin, 70, is the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Under Coughlin’s iron fist, things will be different. He’ll be watching guys in the weight room. And hustle is the new norm.

Heard a new term from #Jaguars exec VP of football ops Tom Coughlin: jog-through. Guess he likes his walk-throughs to be a bit faster. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) April 11, 2017

That’s right. “Jog-through.” Jogging is faster than walking. Eventually, they will be run-throughs. And then drive-throughs. And finally, drive-thrus since 6 straight losing seasons means your players might as well be working for a fast food franchise.

This also begs the time travel question – if the Jaguars jog through their walk-throughs and set the clocks five minutes ahead as the Giants did under Coughlin, will the team eventually finish practice before it starts?