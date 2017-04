Tony Romo fulfilled a lifelong dream by suiting up for Tuesday’s Mavericks game. Romo, who recently lost his job because of health issues, was given a personalized jersey, dressed with the team and was even allowed to sit on the bench during the game. Towards the end of a Mavericks loss, coach Rick Carlisle even joked about putting Romo in the game, but the future CBS broadcaster was pulled away by owner Mark Cuban. It was a night that Romo will never forget.